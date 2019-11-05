Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LANC stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $194.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

