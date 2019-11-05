Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 4,361,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,939. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,336,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after purchasing an additional 858,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

