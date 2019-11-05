Leaf Group (LEAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 28,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,960. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

