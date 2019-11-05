LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.28, 388,743 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LGF-A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LGF-A in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

LGF-A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF-A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

