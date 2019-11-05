LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

