Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stake Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASG opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

