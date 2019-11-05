Liberty Global (LBTYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

