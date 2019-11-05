Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to ~$3.00 EPS.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.73. 335,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,001. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.01 per share, with a total value of $65,257.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

