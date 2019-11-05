Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.64 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00029462 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $4.39 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00674705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

