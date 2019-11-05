Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Douglas S. Lance Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $252,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,147,000 after buying an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,190,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

