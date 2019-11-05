Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.24. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

