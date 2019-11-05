Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

LYV opened at $62.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -690.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 79.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

