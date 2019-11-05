Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. 1,979,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,710. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 464,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

