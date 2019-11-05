Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,096.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

