LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 2,626,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in LKQ by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in LKQ by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

