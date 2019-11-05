Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 1.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.17% of Loews worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

