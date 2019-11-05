Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $1,077,388.02 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,566,206.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $1,423,128.84.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97.

On Monday, September 16th, Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $494,607.52.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 96,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,726. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,401,000 after purchasing an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 144,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

