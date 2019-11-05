Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 697 ($9.11) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 617 ($8.06).

Shares of LOK stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.67). The company had a trading volume of 46,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lok’n Store Group has a one year low of GBX 385.75 ($5.04) and a one year high of GBX 555 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 million and a PE ratio of 28.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 8.33 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.67. Lok’n Store Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

