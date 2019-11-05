Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Loop Industries were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Loop Industries Inc has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

