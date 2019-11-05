Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.