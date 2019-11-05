Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.97. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 3,996,927 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

