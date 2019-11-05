Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Scholastic by 764.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 6,457.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.82. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

