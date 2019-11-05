Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

NYSE:CMP opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

