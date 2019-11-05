Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 19.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 43.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

