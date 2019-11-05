Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $414,000 Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,422 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

