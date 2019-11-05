Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.