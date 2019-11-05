LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,327. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.