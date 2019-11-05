LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 190,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,817. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

