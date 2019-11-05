LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,319 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in PPL by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 415,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 624,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,800,120. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$33.47 on Tuesday. 1,322,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.49. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

