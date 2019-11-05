LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,763,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,453 shares of company stock valued at $31,616,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. 19,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

