LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $72,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after acquiring an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 183.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 158,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,177. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

