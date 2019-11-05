LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 35.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,637,000 after buying an additional 368,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,147,000 after buying an additional 136,053 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. 92,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.