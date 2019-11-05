Lucerne Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Lucerne Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428,856 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 100.0% of Lucerne Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lucerne Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $178,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $242,954,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,774,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after purchasing an additional 411,098 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

