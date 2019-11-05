Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $128,463.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,725 shares of company stock worth $11,318,314 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lumentum by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

