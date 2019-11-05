Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

LMNX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Luminex has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

