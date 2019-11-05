M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371,678 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up 2.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.06% of M/I Homes worth $52,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $221,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

MHO opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

