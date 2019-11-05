M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MHO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 227,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

