Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.66.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. 1,876,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,069. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

