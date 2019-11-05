Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 388,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.9% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 278,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 5,123,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

