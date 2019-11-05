Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 15,475 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $337.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.01 and a 200 day moving average of $335.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

