Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 19,525 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,643,000 after buying an additional 139,204 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,500,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,159,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 50,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,410. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.