Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

