MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

