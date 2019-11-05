Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.58.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,445. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.29%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

