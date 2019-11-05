Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 656,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 725,646 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.7% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 172.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 27.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

