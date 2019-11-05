Magnum Reaches Market Cap of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

