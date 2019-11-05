Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baozun by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Baozun by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 42,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,209. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 3.20. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. Baozun’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

