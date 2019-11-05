Mallcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

