Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Get Marchex alerts:

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 333,470 shares of company stock valued at $736,136. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.