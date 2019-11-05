Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Marine Products stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $458.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marine Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

